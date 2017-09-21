© The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
On September 19, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The officials had an extensive exchange of opinions on issues related to achieving a just Palestinian-Israeli settlement based on well-known international legal foundation, including the Arab Peace initiative, and discussed the task of restoring Palestinian unity, with a view to a prompt resolution of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

They also considered the main practical aspects of the bilateral agenda, and spoke in favour of doing the utmost to strengthen Russian-Palestinian ties in various spheres.