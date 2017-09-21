Two large sinkholes opened up in The Villages in the wake of a brutal pounding from Hurricane Irma.One of the sinkholes opened up off Markridge Loop by Hole #3 of the Jacaranda nine at Cane Garden Country Club.A second sinkhole, estimated to be 30-feet wide and 12-feet deep opened up in the Villages of Santiago.A third sinkhole opened up in the Village of Alhambra. Bright yellow tape surrounded the sinkhole in the front yard of a home on Botello Avenue.Irma also caused flooding on golf courses, at ponds and at golf cart paths here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown. The massive storm also prompted numerous power outages.