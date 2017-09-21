© Villages-News
This sinkhole opened up on the Jacaranda Nine at Cane Garden Country Club.
Two large sinkholes opened up in The Villages in the wake of a brutal pounding from Hurricane Irma.

One of the sinkholes opened up off Markridge Loop by Hole #3 of the Jacaranda nine at Cane Garden Country Club.

A second sinkhole, estimated to be 30-feet wide and 12-feet deep opened up in the Villages of Santiago.
This sinkhole opened up in the Village of Santiago.

A third sinkhole opened up in the Village of Alhambra. Bright yellow tape surrounded the sinkhole in the front yard of a home on Botello Avenue.
Yellow tape marks off a sinkhole in the Village of Alhambra.
Irma also caused flooding on golf courses, at ponds and at golf cart paths here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown. The massive storm also prompted numerous power outages.