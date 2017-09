© FLASHPOP/DIGITAL VISION



Expert advice: How to cut down if you're overeating

1. Portion sizes

2. Beware of emotional eating

3. Get enough sleep

4. Chew food thoroughly

5. Focus on your food

6. Beware of trigger foods

7. Intermittent fasting

A comprehensive study of global disease has found that a poor diet now contributes to one in five deaths around the world. Unhealthy eating was shown to kill more people than smoking, while obesity and excess weight was revealed to be the fastest growing cause of death in the world. The Global Burden of Diseases study , published in The Lancet, also showed thatWhile the average man can expect to live until 79, he can only expect to enjoy good health up to the age of 69. The average woman lives to 83, but maintains good health only until the age of 71, it was reported John Newton of Public Health England , who worked on the study, highlighted that people in developing countries are successfully minimising the health risks associated with infectious diseases, malnutrition and dirty water - only to then turn to junk food in lieu of fruit and vegetables.So, if overeating is the biggest risk to our health today, how can we cut back? According to Alison Whitworth, a state registered dietician , the Body Mass Index (BMI) is a good way to ascertain whether you are overeating or obese.The healthiest range is 20 - 25, but anything above 25 is classed as overweight, and anything above 30 is classed as obese. "As it gets higher, the more risks there are," she explains. "If you've got a healthy BMI, it's unlikely that you're overeating."Whitworth also notes that busy modern lifestyles mean that many people either miss meals or eat more late at night, which puts them more at risk of putting on weight. For Whitworth, regular eating and portion sizes are the most important thing to get right.That said, overeating is not a simple issue, and varies from person to person. According to qualified nutritionist and weight loss expert Kim Pearson , overeating can be defined simply as the excess consumption of food."It results in a greater intake of energy (calories) than is required for us to function," she explains. "The excess is normally stored as body fat and can lead to us becoming overweight or obese. But the causes of overeating can be many and varied, and they can differ from individual to individual."According to Harley Street nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert , portion sizes are absolutely crucial. "You also need to get the quantity of each food group correct to help weight loss and to steer clear of over eating."It isn't fun to be weighing your food every day and this can become quite obsessive, so try using your hands as a portion guide. I explain this further in my book Re-Nourish , which recommends two handfuls of vegetables, 1 palm of protein, 1 cupped hand of carbohydrate and a thumb sized portion of healthy fat, like olive oil."You can also create more of the happy hormone, serotonin, if you combine carbs and protein which may result in more satisfaction and less over eating. Healthy fat also keeps you full alongside protein and the fat helps aid absorption of some of the vitamins found in the vegetables.""Before eating, ask yourself why you are about to eat," recommends Kim Pearson. Rhiannon Lambert takes things a step further. "The best thing you can do is to remove yourself from the environment you normally associate with emotional eating such as the lounge; switch off the TV and breathe, acknowledge the feeling and then go and source the item you're craving as well as the healthy option you feel 'you should have'. Then you may decide to switch to the healthy item after all."says Pearson. "When you haven't slept enough, levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin increase. You're likely to feel hungrier than normal which can lead to to overeating."Sleep also regulates how much leptin the body produces - the satiety hormone that lets us know when we've had enough to eat, and sends signals to the brain that we're full. Lack of sleep reduces levels of leptin meaning that our 'stop eating' messages don't get through."Pearson also recommends taking time to eat more slowly: "It helps us to recognise when we are getting full. A good way to get started is to count your chews - 30 chews will ensure your food is completely soft before you swallow it. As you get into better habits it will become natural to chew until your food is a soft pulp."Not convinced? According to Lambert, there's plenty of science behind this. "After eating, your gut suppresses a hormone called ghrelin which controls hunger," she explains. "It also releases the anti-hunger hormones cholecystokinin (CCK), peptide YY (PYY) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). These hormones relay a message to the brain, letting it know that you've eaten and that nutrients are being absorbed. This reduces appetite, makes you feel full, and helps you stop eating.Interestingly,.""Computers, mobile phones, and televisions all act as distractions from food," Pearson stresses. "When we don't fully engage with what we are eating it's easy to forget to stop."Additionally, Lambert points out that taking pleasure in food and experiencing it with your senses is all a key part of the digestive process."If you are watching TV, on your mobile phone, or eating at your desk, distractions can even interfere with digestion, meaning you can easily eat more."Trigger foods are those foods that you find it hard to resist, and that often lead to over consumption," Pearson adds. "Common trigger foods normally combine either salt and fat, or sugar and fat. Pringles (with their slogan 'once you pop, you just can't stop') are a classic example. Most people know which foods they just can't help but overeat, and it's best to avoid keeping them in the house."Lambert agrees, and also warns against artificial sweeteners. "I always advise my clients to. There are also certain foods that act as stimulants and can make you hungrier.There's some debate about this one. "There is now significant evidence to show that there are many health benefits of fasting. It can also help to encourage mindfulness around food and consequently prevent overeating," says Pearon.However, Lambert warns of the potential pitfalls of fasting: "Many studies show that it can help you lose weight and belly fat. Be wary though, as fasting can often trigger a compulsion to overeat and trigger a binge if you are an emotional eater, or have a previous history of eating disorders. Fasting can also lead to a vitamin deficiency and muscle loss if you're not careful about what you eat."