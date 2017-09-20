© Reuters



The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping committed to "maximizing pressure on North Korea" amid an escalating crisis over Pyongyang's ballistic and nuclear tests.Trump is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly but Xi -- who has a major Communist Party congress that will cement his leadership for the next five years -- has skipped the event.The Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that the two also discussed Trump's upcoming visit to China."Xi said China and the United States share extensive common interests and have seen sound momentum of exchanges and cooperation in various areas at present," the report said.Trump has been pressing Xi to use his influence to help rein in North Korea.