"Warplanes belonging to the Israeli enemy have executed two raids on al-Rashaha hill, located at the Lebanese-Syrian borders east Shebaa town".

This comes weeks after Hezbollah liberated Syria-Lebanon borderlands from ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorists.Early reports from Lebanon indicate that Israeli fighter jets have bombed a large hilltop in the Sheba'a Farms area of Lebanon, near the Syrian border.Weeks ago, Hezbollah won a decisive battle against ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist forces in Lebanon's borderlands with Syria. The surviving prisoners of war were later transferred via bus to eastern Syria as part of a prisoner exchange deal.Al-Masdar reports,Earlier, Israel admitted to shooting down a drone over the occupied Golan Heights.Israel has recently issued numerous threats against Syria as it becomes increasingly clear that Damascus has won the multi-front proxy conflict inside Syrian borders.