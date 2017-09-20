An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck in the remote Southern Ocean south of New Zealand on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The quake, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), was recorded 211 km (140 miles) west of the sub-Antarctic Auckland Island, off New Zealand's South Island, the USGS said.



There were no tsunami warnings issued immediately after the quake.



The quake was felt strongly in the capital Wellington but no damage to buildings has been reported.



Train services were briefly disrupted in the area.



Two smaller quakes — a 4.7 and 5.0 magnitude — were also recorded off the New Zealand coast.



New Zealand is prone to earthquakes as the country is situated on the boundary of two major tectonic plates, the Pacific and Australian plates.



The news comes just hours after a powerful 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico City, toppling dozens of buildings and killing more than 200 people.