Two men were killed and five others injured after being struck by lightning at Badvar village near here in the district, police said today.The incident took place last evening."Deeraj Kol and Bhagwan Kol (both aged 45), standing near a tree, were killed instantly when a lightning bolt hit them. Five others were injured in the strike," Chandia Police Station Inspector Anup Singh said.The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their family members, he said, adding the injured are being treated in the district hospital.Source: Press Trust of India