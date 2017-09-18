© JSA VIA STORYFUL
A British Airways plane has been evacuated on the runway of Charles de Gaulle Airport.
A British Airways flight was evacuated in Paris this morning after the pilot warned a "direct security threat" had been made against the plane.

Passengers were escorted onto the tarmac of Charles de Gualle airport by armed cops where they were rigorously searched and their luggage checked by sniffer dogs.

Passenger James Anderson, 20, told how he was initially told flight BA0303 was facing delays over technical issues ahead of its departure to London Heathrow.

But security officers and emergency services soon surrounded the plane as they were ordered off the plane at around 7.45am.

Travellers were twice sent through body scanners and x-rays, while sniffer dogs zoned in on the luggage.

James told Mirror Online: "The pilot then said there had been a direct security threat involving our flight specifically.

"It was pretty intense disembarking the aircraft though - we had to step off the aircraft and form a single line with armed officers by the side of each of us with dogs.

"They needed to make sure everybody and everything has been searched."

An airport spokesman confirmed the evacuation, saying it was for a "security reason".

In a series of tweets from James, he wrote: "On British Airways flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles.

"Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft. We will all be led off the aircraft and baggage searched in due course.

"Everybody's been individually searched by armed officers and given all clear. Now hold luggage being searched by dogs."

Following the security threat, a British Airways spokesman said the safety and security of customers and crew is "always top priority".

She added: "Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution. "We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so."

The flight bound for London Heathrow was delayed as security officers swooped on the plane.
The UK terror threat level was raised from severe to critical on Friday following the terror attack at Parsons Green Tube station.

Prime Minister Theresa May said troops will patrol the streets and security will also be stepped up at major public events and terrorist targets such as railway stations and airports.

The threat level is now at the highest possible alert, meaning an attack is "expected imminently".