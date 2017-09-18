© unknown

Major flooding is threatening residents along the Withlacoochee River, emergency officials reported Sunday.aters are still rising, and National Weather Service forecasters predict major flooding to last at least through Friday.according to Hernando County spokeswoman Virginia Singer.A voluntary evacuation order is in effect for endangered residents. Officials urged those in low-lying areas who see flood waters to leave now.The Enrichment Center at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd. in Brooksville is operating as a shelter for evacuees.