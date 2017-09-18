, officials said.Road and rail traffic in parts of Romania was halted by fallen trees.Several hospitals, schools and apartment buildings had roofs damaged and dozens of towns and villages were left without electricity.Some of the casualties were people strolling outside or coming out of supermarkets, the emergency services said.A group of tourists was stranded for an hour in a chairlift in the northern county of Maramures.In Serbia, a man went missing on his boat on the Danube river near Belgrade and six people, including a five-year-old child, were injured by falling trees.Arcing from power lines, caused by the high winds, triggered several wildfires.In Croatia, flooding brought traffic to a standstill in several coastal towns."We can't fight the weather," Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose told Antena3 TV. "The entire medical sector is focused on the injured."He said the government would help support the communities hit by the storm.Nicolae Robu, mayor of the Romanian city of Timisoara spoke to local TV station Digi24 as he was surveying the scene outside.