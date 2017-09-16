Society's Child
'Security alert' prompts evacuation of another London tube station
Sat, 16 Sep 2017 18:38 UTC
The trains are running bypassing the station, according to local reports.
The District line's Twitter account said that the station was closed due to "security alert."
The Metropolitan police said the station will be reopened after the alert is lifted.
On Friday, an explosion, most likely involving an improvised explosive device, hit the tube station, causing passengers' facial burns. London's police said that they regarded the blast as a "terrorist incident."
A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.
The proponents hoping to modify the Statute so as to particularly 'get' RT & Sputnik, just likewise announced its unconstitutionality as a...
Stand up!!! Get that wi-fi running around you body!!! Do yoga!!! Get that wi-fi running around you body!!! Breathe properly!!! Get that wi-fi...
Negativity flows somewhere, either outwardly into the atmosphere to be experienced by others or inwardly to be contained within. This article...
This is the problem with the three leading religions in the world. They all stem from the common root of the tree of Abraham. Upon scrutiny of all...
I've had this for about 30 years the cause being a tree trimmer and using a chain saw sometimes 12 hours a day without ear protection so now we...
Comment: Explosion at London's Parsons Green station being investigated as a terrorist attack [Updates]