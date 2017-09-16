Society's Child
Police release video footage of teen girl found dead in hotel freezer
John Keilman and William Lee
Chicago Tribune
Fri, 15 Sep 2017 18:01 UTC
Video released by Rosemont police Friday depicts Kenneka Jenkins staggering alone through a deserted hotel kitchen and disappearing around a corner - the last time she's seen alive.
Though it doesn't capture her entering the walk-in freezer where her body was found, video taken by what appears to be a motion-activated camera shows that no one else came into that area until her body was found.
Village officials released the video after days of speculation about the death of the 19-year-old Chicago woman and pressure by community activists dissatisfied with the investigation.
Attorneys Larry Rogers Jr. and Sam Adam Jr., who represent Jenkins' family, said at a news conference Friday afternoon that they will conduct their own investigation and perhaps seek a second autopsy.
The hotel "never checked. They never searched, they never did anything while a young, 19-year-old disoriented girl was sitting in their freezer," Adam said. "Now there has to be an answer to how that happened. Better yet, there has to be an answer to why that happened."
On Friday afternoon, the village released six video clips from the early morning of Sept. 9, when Jenkins went missing.
The first two videos, from early Saturday, show Jenkins, her gait steady, walking with three others through a public part of the hotel. But in the next clip, about two hours later, she gets off an elevator alone, so unsteady she has to support herself on a wall.
Two minutes later, in another clip, she reels down a hallway. Then she wanders around another passage, clearly disoriented. Finally, she totters through an empty kitchen, around a corner and out of sight.
The same surveillance camera, which appears to be motion-activated, next picks up activity at 8:34 p.m., when a person briefly enters the frame, looks around and leaves.
No one else enters the picture until 12:23 a.m. on Sept. 10, when a man goes around the same corner where Jenkins was last seen. A few seconds later, he walks quickly out of the frame and returns with a police officer. More officers soon arrive, hustling toward the corner.
Jenkins was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The video shows a body bag being removed at 4:53 a.m.
Jenkins had attended a party in a room of the Crowne Plaza that stretched into the early hours of Sept. 9. Her sister said she last spoke to her around 1:30 a.m. Jenkins' mother, Tereasa Martin, said that about 4 a.m. she received a call that Jenkins had gone missing.
In a 911 recording, Martin can be heard speaking to a police dispatcher a few hours later, relaying a version of events provided by Jenkins' friends:
"They said they went upstairs to get (a) cellphone ... and (Jenkins) was standing in the lobby," she said. "When they came downstairs, she wasn't there anymore."
Martin asked if police could review surveillance footage from the hotel. She said she was worried because her daughter, who had a light tolerance for alcohol, had evidently been drinking - "One cup is too much for her" - and that the teen wasn't the type to disappear.
The dispatcher, noting that Jenkins was an adult and had been missing only a few hours, advised patience, saying it would take a while for detectives to get hold of the video.
"What I would recommend is just go home, relax a little bit, give it some time," he said. "(For) all we know she very well still could be in the room. She could just be passed out. You know how it is. You're drinking the night before, you get - you know what I mean."
The family ended up filing a missing persons report later that morning, Rosemont spokesman Gary Mack said, and police notified the hotel about 1:15 p.m. The hotel looked in all public areas and the floor on which the party was held but didn't find Jenkins, Mack said.
The family returned to the hotel about 6 p.m. and knocked on guest doors, trying to find witnesses. The hotel called police, and Martin said the officers who responded reviewed surveillance video and saw Jenkins "staggering" through the hotel about 3:20 a.m.
A second search ensued. That's when she was found dead in the freezer.
The medical examiner's office has yet to pronounce a cause or manner of death. A spokeswoman has said that determination might not come for weeks, pending further tests and investigation.
The case has been the subject of intense speculation on social media, with amateur detectives combing through videos apparently shot in the room before Jenkins disappeared.
Many have suggested online that she was murdered, but Rosemont police have consistently said they are conducting a death investigation, not a homicide probe.
At the news conference, Rogers suggested that Jenkins' life could have been saved, or at least that she would have been found more quickly, had hotel staff listened to her friends and mother when they came seeking help.
Jenkins' friends and family "were not given the assistance they needed. Assistance that probably, I suspect - I don't know - may have prevented us from being here today," Rogers said.
Martin, sitting between her attorneys, thanked everyone for their love and support.
"But I also want to know what happened," she said in a hushed voice. "I want to see it all. I want to see her actually walking into this freezer and closing herself within this freezer and freezing to death."
