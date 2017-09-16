Society's Child
Apocalyptic aftermath: British Virgin Islanders attempt to rebuild after devastation from Hurricane Irma
Christopher Bucktin
Mirror.co.uk
Sat, 16 Sep 2017 12:35 UTC
Mirror.co.uk
Sat, 16 Sep 2017 12:35 UTC
In an apocalyptic landscape of blacked-out towns, shuttered petrol stations and endless destruction, British Virgin islanders are attempting to rebuild their lives
homeless by deadly Hurricane Irma bed down for another night in the damp, dark and disarray.
Still being hit by deluge after deluge of rain, by 6.30pm they are forced to live by flickering candlelight as most are still without power.
The few who manage to sleep will be back in a living nightmare when they awake. In the sweltering daylight, they will again see the devastation Irma left during a 15-hour direct hit on this British territory on September 7.
flooded streets.
Every leaf was ripped from every tree as the 185mph winds barrelled through.
And as if the loss of five lives and the destruction of thousands of homes were not enough, dozens of prisoners remain on the loose, sprung from the jail amid the chaos of the storm and now 4ft-deep flash flooding.
Expat Chloe Adams tells how she and her Australian boyfriend James Gibson huddled together in their bathroom during the hurricane.
The waitress, 23, who comes from Millbrook, Cornwall, says: "We feared for our lives. The roof of our building was blown clean off and all we could do was seek shelter in our bathroom.
The devastation has left both Chloe and James without a job, forcing them to leave the island for good.
Another Brit, veterinary technician Lisa Charman, has not been back to her home since Irma and has been staying with a friend.
Lisa, of Ramsgate, Kent, is caring for more than 600 animals as their owners try to rebuild their properties.
As well as expats, locals too spoke of struggle to survive Irma. Dad-of-three Lyndon Carmichael, 59, whose family home was destroyed, says: "I was praying to almighty God we would be saved."
The Government could face a bill of £100million to help British territories hit by Irma, and the money will have to come from the Treasury as the area is too wealthy to qualify for help from the International Aid budget.
On a visit to the Caribbean, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said: "This place has been through an absolutely hellish experience. There is no doubt at all that you need help."
HMS Ocean is now on her way from Gibraltar with 5,000 hygiene kits. The task of rebuilding lives on BVI has got under way under the leadership of 40 Commando Royal Marines.
soldiers have worked tirelessly to restore power, clear roads and help rebuild essential services.
Capt Dan Lauder said: "I am proud of how our Marines have performed under the most strenuous of circumstances. It is heartbreaking to see the devastation Irma has caused."
Reader Comments
( No Comments )