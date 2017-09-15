Queensland's largest university will become a smoke-free zone within 10 months.The University of Queensland announced today it intended to be a smoke-free campus from July 1.The university adopted the policy after consulting with the State Government and health experts, a spokeswoman said."The decision aligns with UQ's responsibility and desire to provide healthy and vibrant campuses, and reflects evolving societal norms," she said.The university would offer support to students and staff who currently smoke."While UQ's staff smoking prevalence rate is much lower than that demonstrated across the general Queensland population, this policy position will present a personal challenge for some staff and students," the spokeswoman said."The university acknowledges this and hopes the policy commencement date will allow an appropriate period of time for the promotion, communication and socialisation of the transition to smoke-free campuses."QUT and Australian Catholic University have already introduced smoke-free policies and it is expected all universities across Queensland will adopt similar regulations in the coming months.Director of occupational health and safety at UQ Tim Carmichael said the smoking ban reflected "evolving societal norms"."We've been working with Queensland Health and all the other universities in Queensland to move towards smoke-free campuses," he said."We believe that this is the direction that society is moving towards we are interested in vibrant and healthy campuses that reflect evolving societal norms.""We're not telling people that they can't smoke, we're just requiring people to not smoke on UQ campuses."He confirmed that vaping, which under Queensland law is considered to be the same as smoking, will also not be allowed on UQ campuses.