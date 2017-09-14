© Ben Farmer

Police have evacuated part of Oxford Street after a "power network" explosion in the street which left shoppers running in terror.One man was injured and many ran into shops to hide after the incident which happened at 7pm on Thursday night.Adam Jogee tweeted: "Terrifying few moments in John Lewis on Oxford Street. Explosion and lots of screaming, crying and shouting. All told to hide or get out."A Met spokesperson said: "We're dealing with a small 'power network explosion' at 7pm in Oxford St, W1. We're aware of one man with minor injuries. Cordons in place."The blast on the corner with Harewood Place took place at around 7pm.One young man in his 20s rushed into a nearby McDonalds with a blackened face, but appeared only lightly injured.Tfl says the A40 Oxford Street is shut both ways between John Prince's Street and Holles Street "due to emergency services dealing with an incident".