The World Health Organisation's latest report - Health Access for referral patients from the Gaza Strip - provides details of the hardships experienced by Palestinians living in Gaza and in need of medical treatment outside the enclave.Statistically, the violations are obvious. The WHO report states thatSuch restrictions have a major impact on patients and their families. For the former, the delays can mean death or, at the very least, a further deterioration of their health. Relatives, on the other hand, are also subjected to inhumane, bureaucratic impediments which place additional stress upon everyone concerned.More precisely, the WHO established thatMore than half of the individuals accompanying patients also experienced refusals or delays;Approval for travel may also be subject to security interrogation, leading to delays in treatment which have at times also proved fatal. According to the WHO report, for example, Yousef Zourub, a 22-year-old man suffering from medical complications, died "while awaiting an appointment for security interrogation." Not a hospital appointment, remember, but an appointment to be interrogated as to why he has applied to travel to attend a hospital appointment elsewhere. Three permit applications were left pending, after which the Israeli security services told him to attend an interrogation session. This delay was fatal.The patients in these cases were awaiting referrals for, inter alia, oncology, cardiology and neurosurgery.Given the urgency of such treatment, Israel's withholding of permits, or delays in issuing the required documentation, isAlthough it is a common failing in many countries, Israel's reliance upon bureaucratic and other unnecessary delays is being used specifically as a weapon against Palestinian civilians without as much as a reprimand from the watching world. While Israel has been criticised for overt rights violations - albeit without any resultant benefits for the Palestinians -Israel's preference is to laud individual cases at the expense of the majority of Palestinians seeking treatment and facing inhumane travel obstacles.