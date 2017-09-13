© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) seemingly advocated against religious freedom on Twitter — so social media users informed her of the Constitution.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was raked over the coals on social media over the weekend after she seemingly advocated against the First Amendment's protection of religious freedom.

What she said

Writing on Twitter, the progressive Democrat said that shame should be placed on the Department of Justice for "siding with discrimination" in a recent decision about a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.


Harris' tweet included a Washington News story about the Justice Department's decision.

The story details the decision Trump's DOJ made this week when they decided they would advocate for the baker's First Amendment right to freely practice his religion without interference from government.

The federal government will argue in favor of the baker's rights in an upcoming Supreme Court battle that will deliver a landmark decision on religious freedom.

One question for Harris

Harris wrote in her tweet that discrimination "has no place in our society." There's just one question we should ask: discrimination against whom?

Being a progressive Democrat, Harris will always fight for the rights of those who her movement sees as marginalized. However, while fighting against discrimination for one group, Harris is fighting for discrimination against others: Christians and the rights of business owners.

BOOM

Social media was quick to react to Harris' comments and they hit her with the truth.