Police have arrested one person of interest after reports of an active shooter at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, local media said.The person of interest was apprehended shortly before 2:30 pm, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported, citing Lebanon police.Earlier, the police had described the suspected shooter as "contained," according to the Union Leader editor Trent Spiner‏."Shooter described as male, 6'1'', with salt and pepper blonde hair wearing a red camo shirt. If you see, call 911," Spiner tweeted.There was a massive police response to reports of an active shooter at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock, the state's largest hospital."Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is currently locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital," hospital spokesman Mike Barwell said in a statement. "Lebanon and New Hampshire State police have been alerted and are on-site."Hospital officials instructed personnel to either seek shelter or evacuate the campus. New Hampshire and Lebanon police were sweeping the building, the hospital added.Tim Ball, business administrator for Lebanon's public schools, told the Union Leader the district placed all five of its schools, two within two miles of the hospital, on lockdown as a precaution.