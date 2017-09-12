Vaxxed has been screening across the world. It is an explosive revelation about egregious fraud at the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The film focuses on the 2014 public confession of a long-time researcher at the CDC, William Thompson. Thompson admits that he and his colleagues committed a crime, by manipulating data to give the MMR vaccine a free pass, "proving" it had no connection to autism - when in fact, as Thompson states, the vaccine does raise the risk of autism in children.
Here are a few statements from the The Sydney Morning Herald's report, headlined: "Anti-vaccination advocate 'banned from Australia' after documentary tour."
"The producer Polly Tommey behind a controversial anti-vaccination film which has been touring Australia has been banned from returning to the country for three years, she claims."
"Ms Tommey spearheaded a sold-out national roadshow of the documentary Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe organized by the Australian Vaccinations-Skeptics Network."
"In a video, posted to Youtube on Tuesday, Ms Tommey claimed authorities seized her phone and copied her emails as she left Australian soil to continue the New Zealand leg of the film tour."
"'They (Australian Border Force) told me I was banned from Australia for three years and that I would be getting a letter to confirm this,' Ms Toomey said."
"A number of secret screenings of the documentary and Q&A sessions were hosted in Australia, including one last week at Village's Crown casino cinemas in Southbank and another in Melbourne's eastern suburbs."
I contacted Polly Tommey, and she sent me this statement, quickly typed on her phone as she was heading to New Zealand:
"After a very successful 2 week tour of Vaxxed in Australia with packed out venues including the Australian National University I went through passport control in Adelaide airport on route to New Zealand, I was traveling with Anu Vaidya, our social media director - he was allowed straight through (we are both on the same business visas and both do the same work, Q&As and stories from parents via social media) I was detained."Doctors, medical bureaucrats, and government officials in Australia are foaming at the mouth, releasing statements against Vaxxed and warning how "dangerous" the film is, and how it should not be shown and seen.
"They took my phone and asked for my password which I gave them (I have nothing to hide) they screenshot emails between AVN [Australian Vaccinations-Skeptics Network (on facebook)] and Vaxxed. They grilled me on Vaxxed and who made money from the documentary, they asked me about Andy Wakefield [also involved in the film's production]."
"They told me I was banned from Australia for 3 years and I would receive an email to explain in due course. They then gave me my phone back and let me board a plane to New Zealand."
"Australia's press did this, they promoted Vaxxed and our tour. We barely filled the venues before they wrote endless articles with quotes from health ministers saying how Vaxxed is dangerous lies. From that moment on the venues were packed with waiting lists, they are their own worst enemies."
"I don't need to go back to Australia, the people are strong and know what to do. They are as angry as the rest of the world at the death and destruction of our babies and loved ones."
These Orwellian lunatics want to cancel the public's right to have access to information. "Don't think, obey."
Here is their strategy in a nutshell: they want to equate certain information with shouting fire in a crowded theater and, therefore, claim the right to free speech and free assembly is canceled.
Actually, and quite literally, they're the ones shouting fire in a crowded theater. Because they want to empty the theaters.
The content of Vaxxed is all about exposing the lies of official science.
Toxic vaccination is destroying the brains of babies and children.
Whether you agree or disagree with that last statement, trying to outlaw conversation about it and intimidate people who want the conversation is sheer totalitarian madness.
Polly Tommey is a woman who stands for what she believes and puts everything on the line. She has delved deeply into the protected secrets of the medical establishment. She has emerged with a film brimming with knowledge.
In a half-sane world, she would be hailed as a hero.
Obviously, the customs agents who detained and questioned her, as she was leaving Australia, who told her she was banned from the country, were acting on behalf of higher-ups.
Those medical, political, and pharmaceutical higher-ups want silence.
From you.
They want you to shut up and close your eyes and march straight ahead into the future they are laying out for you.
A future ever more toxic.
Are you going to give in? Are you going to abandon your natural right to search for the truth? Are you going to suck on the teat of the State and thank your betters for the morsels they hand you?
Are you going to believe this surrender to the State has no danger?
Are you going to stop worrying and learn to love Big Brother?
FACT: Recently, the film Vaxxed (trailer) was shown in locations across Australia.
FACT: The film exposes horrendous and criminal scientific fraud at the US Centers for Disease Control.
FACT: Vaxxed features the 2014 public confession of William Thompson, a long-time CDC researcher.
FACT: Thompson states that he and his colleagues falsified data to make it appear that the MMR vaccine has no connection to autism, when in fact the vaccine does raise the risk of autism.
FACT: The film's producer, Polly Tommey, came to Australia with the film and spoke with audiences at showings.
FACT: The Australian government, upon her exit from the country, canceled her visa.
Why?
Here is one version of the story, from the Australian press, about Polly Tommey and a colleague, Suzanne Humphries. Herald Sun, August 7-8: "...[they] entered the country on false visas...it is believed they did not declare their intentions to work..."
It is believed? By whom? Three drunks in a bar? A ghost in an attic? A paid public-relations hustler for a vaccine manufacturer?
Well, here is the actual statement of the Australian government canceling Vaxxed producer Polly Tommey's visa. Here's the actual statement, signed by an anonymous government official who scribbled his unreadable name at the bottom of a document issued on August 8th at 10:45 hours:
"Ms. Tommey stated in her subclass 651 visa application that the purpose of travel to Australia was 'business' however there is no further details [sic] as to the business she intended to undertake. Given this visa does permit the holder to undertake business visitor activities, I give a little weight in Ms Tommey's favor."I see. So Polly Tommey DID state her intention to work. The press story was entirely misleading.
The document continues, with its real bombshell, under the section titled, "Evidence for grounds of [visa] cancellation":
"Open source information indicates that Ms Tommey is a prominent anti-vaccination activist in the United States of America..."My, my.
"I am satisfied that if the wider Australian community became aware of Ms Tommy's intended activities...her presence in Australia would be a risk to the good order of the Australian community."
"'Good order', in the context of 116(1)(e) is concerned with actions by a visa holder which have an impact on public activities...including the risk of an adverse reaction by certain members of Australian society...Therefore, it appears Ms Tommey's presence in Australia would be a risk to the good order of the Australian community and I am satisfied that there is a ground to cancel your [Tommey's] visa under section 116(1)(e)."
"Certain members of Australian society" might react adversely?
Who are they? Vaccine-company CEOs? Three drunks in bar? A few snowflakes who are "triggered" by the presentation of ideas they haven't been trained to believe?
This towering government document, this gibberish is - "Australian Government, Department of Immigration and Border Protection, Decision Record of Visa Cancellation under Section 128 of the Migration Act."
By its brand of logic, many, many people could be banned from Australia for causing an adverse reaction in "certain members" of "the Australian community."
How about banning a man with a moustache? There are those who don't like moustaches. How about banning a woman after she had a bad facelift? Bad facelifts can be visually troubling. How about a priest who tells his flock the only way to God and salvation is through the Church? How about an American tourist wearing checkered pants, a pink and purple shirt, and an orange fedora lugging a giant bag of golf clubs and holding a tiny yapping dog?
As you can see from the government document, maintaining "order" is the primary obsession. No matter what. Keep the sheep in line.
"We don't want any outsiders coming in here with disruptive ideas. And that goes for internal control, too. Don't say anything that punctures the status quo."
Vaccination is a holy of holies. People must get jabbed. People who point out dangers are heretics.
Questioning the Church of Vaccination is a sin.
But the whole point of the film Vaxxed, and the whole point of what producer Polly Tommey was doing in Australia, impacts that Church-because the film reveals a "priest," CDC researcher William Thompson, confessing that sacred doctrine has a giant hole in it. Thompson and his colleagues cooked data to make it seem the MMR vaccine is safe-and it isn't safe. That's the revelation.
The Australian government doesn't want citizens to know that. It doesn't want ANY public conversation around the issue. It wants to push people into abject surrender.
That's why they canceled Polly Tommey's visa and banned her from the country. That's why they want to keep her out.
Comment: Australia appears to be fully on board and in line with the West's vaccination agenda: