Federal Police in Brazil have said that President Michel Temer and other members of his Brazilian Democratic Party Movement Party, PMDB, constituted as a "criminal organization" because of the level of their corruption.The report found that Temer along with the Minister of the Secretariat Moreira Franco, Chief Minister Eliseu Padilha and former Minister Geddel Vieira Lima raised funds from private businesses while ex-President of the Lower House Eduardo Cunha and former Minister Henrique Alves were also identified as members of PMDB's "illicit organization," TeleSUR reported.According to the text sent to the Supreme Court, the investigation "showed that President Michel Temer had the power of decision in the actions of the 'PMDB Chamber,' as well as to award strategic positions with businesses benefiting from the scheme.""And, like in any criminal organization, with the division of labor, President Michel Temer used third parties to take actions under his control and direction," the text added.