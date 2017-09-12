Society's Child
2,000 years of economic history in one chart
Tyler Durden
Zero Hedge
Mon, 11 Sep 2017 14:22 UTC
Zero Hedge
Mon, 11 Sep 2017 14:22 UTC
modern day maps or gunpowder, the planet's major powers were already duking it out for economic and geopolitical supremacy.
Today's chart tells that story in the simplest terms possible. As Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, by showing the changing share of the global economy for each country from 1 AD until now, it compares economic productivity over a mind-boggling time period.
Originally published in a research letter by Michael Cembalest of JP Morgan, we've updated it based on the most recent data and projections from the IMF. If you like, you can still find the original chart (which goes to 2008) at The Atlantic. It's also worth noting that the original source for all the data up until 2008 is from the late Angus Maddison, a famous economic historian that published estimates on population, GDP, and other figures going back to Roman times.
A MAJOR CAVEAT
If you looked at the chart in any depth, you probably noticed a big problem with it. The time periods between data points aren't equal - in fact, they are not close at all.
The first gap on the x-axis is 1,000 years and the second is 500 years. Then, as we get closer to modernity, the chart uses mostly 10 year intervals. Changing the scale like this is a big data visualization "no no", as rightly pointed out in a blog post by The Economist.
While we completely agree, we have a made an exception in this case. Why? Because getting good economic data from the early 20th century is already difficult enough - and so trying to find data in regular intervals before then seems like a fool's errand. Likewise, a stacked bar chart with different years also doesn't really do this story justice.
We encountered similar historical data issues in our Richest People of Human History graphic, and at the end of the day decided it was primarily for fun. Like today's chart, it has its share of imperfections - but ultimately, it provides a great amount of context and serves as a conversation starter.
OUR INTERPRETATION
Caveats aside, there are many stories that materialize from this simple chart. They include the colossal impact of the Industrial Revolution on the West, as well as the momentum behind the re-emergence of Asia.
But there's one other story that ties it all together: the exponential rate of human economic growth that occurred over the last century.
More recently, innovations in technology and energy allowed the "hockey stick" effect to come into play.
It happened in Western Europe and North America first, and now it's happening in other parts of the world. As this technological playing field evens, economies like China and India - traditionally some of the largest economies throughout history - are now making their big comeback.
Editor's note: We have adjusted the main graphic as of Sep 10, 2017 to change the description of the chart. It now says "Share of GDP (World Powers)" instead of the previous "Share of world GDP", which was technically an inaccurate description.
Today's chart tells that story in the simplest terms possible. As Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, by showing the changing share of the global economy for each country from 1 AD until now, it compares economic productivity over a mind-boggling time period.
Originally published in a research letter by Michael Cembalest of JP Morgan, we've updated it based on the most recent data and projections from the IMF. If you like, you can still find the original chart (which goes to 2008) at The Atlantic. It's also worth noting that the original source for all the data up until 2008 is from the late Angus Maddison, a famous economic historian that published estimates on population, GDP, and other figures going back to Roman times.
A MAJOR CAVEAT
If you looked at the chart in any depth, you probably noticed a big problem with it. The time periods between data points aren't equal - in fact, they are not close at all.
The first gap on the x-axis is 1,000 years and the second is 500 years. Then, as we get closer to modernity, the chart uses mostly 10 year intervals. Changing the scale like this is a big data visualization "no no", as rightly pointed out in a blog post by The Economist.
While we completely agree, we have a made an exception in this case. Why? Because getting good economic data from the early 20th century is already difficult enough - and so trying to find data in regular intervals before then seems like a fool's errand. Likewise, a stacked bar chart with different years also doesn't really do this story justice.
We encountered similar historical data issues in our Richest People of Human History graphic, and at the end of the day decided it was primarily for fun. Like today's chart, it has its share of imperfections - but ultimately, it provides a great amount of context and serves as a conversation starter.
OUR INTERPRETATION
Caveats aside, there are many stories that materialize from this simple chart. They include the colossal impact of the Industrial Revolution on the West, as well as the momentum behind the re-emergence of Asia.
But there's one other story that ties it all together: the exponential rate of human economic growth that occurred over the last century.
More recently, innovations in technology and energy allowed the "hockey stick" effect to come into play.
It happened in Western Europe and North America first, and now it's happening in other parts of the world. As this technological playing field evens, economies like China and India - traditionally some of the largest economies throughout history - are now making their big comeback.
Editor's note: We have adjusted the main graphic as of Sep 10, 2017 to change the description of the chart. It now says "Share of GDP (World Powers)" instead of the previous "Share of world GDP", which was technically an inaccurate description.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )