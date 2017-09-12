© Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has vowed to delay a $700 billion defense bill until he is promised a vote on amending the use of military force in Afghanistan and Iraq, aiming to end the wars in the two countries.The Senate on Monday took up the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passing a motion in an 89-3 vote which allowed the legislation to proceed. That action essentially limits the procedural debate on the legislation and moves the NDAA to a full vote as early as Wednesday morning."I will object to all procedural motions and amendments unless and until my amendment is made in order and we vote on these wars," Paul wrote.He went on to note the length of time that the US military has been present in Afghanistan and Iraq."We have been there for 16 years. It is time for them to end. It is time for Congress to vote on whether or not they should end."Paul noted that the Senate was in a "quorum call," unable to act because of his protest.He vowed to continue the protest until Congress agreed to vote on whether or not to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.The senator said that he "sits nearly alone," but he is happy to fight by himself if needed.In addition to Paul, the NDAA cloture motion was opposed by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden.Paul took aim at both the "anti-war left" and the "conservative right" in his series of tweets.Although an increasing number of lawmakers have been calling on Congress to pass a new AUMF for Afghanistan, Paul has largely been alone in his mission to put a deadline on Congress for a vote.Paul did appear to strike at least a partial deal with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) about an hour after initially issuing his threats to delay the NDAA passage, with McConnell guaranteeing Paul four hours on Tuesday to state his AUMF reasoning on the Senate floor, the Washington Post reported.However, that wasn't enough to get Paul to back down, with the senator later reiterating his plan to "continue to fight, and if necessary, object, to continue this debate, secure a vote, and force Congress to do its duty."