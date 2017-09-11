© Reuters

An attacker drove an explosives-laden vehicle towards a NATO convoy in Afghanistan on Monday. Several foreign troops and civilians were wounded in the incident in the Parwan Province, according to a NATO statement.The injured soldiers were taken to the nearby Bagram Air Field, the Resolute Support Mission statement said, adding that neither of the injuries was life-threatening. The Afghan civilians were evacuated to a local hospital.Reuters cited District Governor Abdul Shukor Qodossi as saying that three civilians were hurt in the attack. The official would not provide details about their condition.A statement from Taliban militants claimed that the attack killed 13 American troops and left 11 injured. It also destroyed three armored vehicles, it said.