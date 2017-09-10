Hurricane Harvey has been an incredible disaster, and we should keep the poor and beleaguered citizens of east Texas and southwestern Louisiana in our constant prayers and do what we can to assist them. This is a moment of need that will probably continue for months.About this immense and unprecedented natural disaster, I found it utterly unspeakable that a Leftist sociology professor at the University of Tampa, by name of Ken Storey, wrote via social media, that the folks in east Texas are getting what they deserved from Hurricane Harvey-because they voted for President Trump! He called it "karma." Although he has since apologized (and been terminated), such a display of "thoughtful" Leftwing "social justice," "peace," and "concern for the poor,"Their "concern," such as it is, only seems to apply to wealthy brainwashed students whose parents can mindlessly fork over $50,000 a year to have their offspring mis-educated and indoctrinated at overpriced Marxist hothouses pretending to be institutions of higher learning, or to favored "minority groups" (e.g., LGBTQ, feminists, illegal aliens, and those black folks who obediently exist on the new culturally Marxist Democrat plantation).Sadly, in the America of 2017 Professor Storey's views are by no means unique. Indeed, such expressions have also been uttered by other "enlightened" champions of the progressivist Revolution, and these sentiments reflect views of millions of our fellow citizens.And we are supposed to find "unity" with those people? Alas, recall the words of the Gospel of St. Matthew (10:34): "Do not assume that I have come to bring peace to the earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword"-words which are repeated in other passages of Holy Scripture.That brings me to the recent demonstrations and violence in Charlottesville, Durham and most recently, Berkeley-again. And, in particular, the response to this from many of this nation's Republican and "conservative" leaders.Of course, the response from the Mainstream Media [MSM] and their whorish minions in the Democratic Party was to be expected. The fact is that one of America's two major political parties has become little more than a front group and mouthpiece for open Marxist revolution in this country, and that the MSM, despite its dishonest posturing that it is still "objective," has become a weaponized Praetorian Guard for the most advanced, most violent and worst Communist, "antifa" and anarchist scum imaginable.The narrative spun out post-Charlottesville is that there must be one, giant universal condemnation of something called the "Alt-Right," that is, a vaguely perceived assortment of the KKK, neo-Nazis, and "white nationalists." And when President Trump not only condemned those folks in clear and unmistakable terms, but also suggested that the violence came from both a few of the legal Unite the Right demonstrators, but also, perhaps even more so, from the illegal, club-bearing, mace-can-holding "antifa," Black Lives Matter, "Resist," and other violent Marxists, bused into Charlottesville (with assistance of funds funneled into their accounts by globalist George Soros), well, you would have thought the Eschaton had arrived!And, then, most recently, this past weekend [August 26-27]After Charlottesville there went up the hue and cry from Republican Senators Mitch McConnell, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, Orrin Hatch, Bob Corker, and others, plus House Speaker Paul Ryan and most of those irrepressible Neoconservative pundits on Fox, that the president had committed a grievous moral fault by somehow equating those "anti-hate" demonstrators with the thoroughly "hate-filled" Alt-Right folks. How could he be so obtuse and so tone-deaf, they asked in puffed-up moral indignation?But, let me ask: how many of these self-professed Republican arbiters of "moral virtue" have taken a deeper look at what really occurred in Charlottesville and its implications? Even Nancy Pelosi has now been compelled to denounce the very blatant and unrestrained violence of "antifa" in Berkeley. But how many GOP leaders understand that the message of the radical Marxist mob in Berkeley is the same that they brought to Charlottesville?How many see what is actually happening and has happened to this nation?From these Republican supposed defenders of the traditional beliefs of Americans we get silence, and, as such, they stand accused before history and before the basic standards of human decency and morality of crass and despicable blindness and ideological legerdemain. They have, essentially, bought into the powerful Deep State and Leftist template and mindset that now dogmatically seeks to define right and wrong, good and evil, and silence all dissent. Again, I use the phrase coined a century ago by French politician, Rene Renoult, "pas d'ennemis a gauche!" "There are no enemies on the Left!" This is the narrative and the benchmark they implicitly, if not explicitly, accept.Although it can be argued that perhaps the Ryans and the Flakes (no pun intended!) did not have "all the facts" about Charlottesville, there are just too many instances where the same commentary, the same response, has come from them as from those brazen militants on the Left. Although they zealously protest that they are "conservatives," that they oppose "big government" and "defend liberty," and so on, their actions belie their words. No; their essential philosophical outlook, like the committed Deep State Democrats, has been largely shaped...polluted and subverted...by the dominant culturally Marxist environment in which they live and their innate understanding that it is the Potomac River Establishment "swamp" and Wall Street, not to mention such internationalist financial ogres as George Soros, that eventually call the shots and provide the goodies.They have fatally compromised whatever "moral" authority they may ever have had, and, as such, they no longer have any moral authority left.It is, then, up to grass roots traditionalists and "deplorables" to call them out, loudly and boldly: "Have you no shame, Senator?" "Have you no moral standards, Congressman?" "How dare you speak as you have and claim to represent me, much less, the heritage and traditional beliefs of the American citizenry?""Come November 2018 and in succeeding years, we shall buy you a one-way bus ticket on Trailways back home!"That should be our unalterable commitment and promise...not only to ourselves, but to our children and for the future of this country.What Charlottesville, Berkeley, Durham, the "antifa"-Black Lives Matter-"Resist" mobs, and both the explicit and implicit support they garner from the Establishment, have demonstrated is that we confront an irresistible, impending crisis like none seen in this nation for over a century. We stare into the faces of our fellow citizens who have literally fallen into a state of madness, a mental "sickness" which now exhibits all the symptoms of an intellectual rabies pandemic. By far it is worse and more dangerous than the challenge of an old-fashioned stodgy Soviet Communism, for its essentially religious fervor is marked by an unquenchable fanaticism and destructiveness that can perhaps only be compared to the zealotry of the fiercest ISIS militant. But, at least the ISIS terrorists believe in an eventual reward in the afterlife. Our homegrown Marxist "social justice warriors" have no such hope; their very existence is wrapped up completely in the continuing and all-consuming fire of the never-ending struggle. It is the definition of Hell, itself.