© Photo: Press Service of the President of Syria



With ISIS' three-year blockade of Deir ez-Zor effectively broken by government forces, the offensive against the terrorists continues. The Syrian army, supported by Russian forces from the air, has succeeded in breaking the siege of an important air base, thereby retaking it from the terrorist group.Military officials said that the recapture of the base, made possible by the support of the Russian Air Force, marks one of the most important victories over IS in the past three years.Earlier on Saturday, Syrian state TV reported that the Teym oilfield was recaptured from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists. This eastern part of Syria is an oil-rich area.The breaking of the blockade happened earlier this week, after a series of successful operations carried out by the Syrian Army with the support of the Russian Air Force."With the help of Russian air power, the Syrian Air Force struck these places ahead of the arrival of Syrian government troops. This weakened ISIL's ability to attack and to call in reinforcements from Raqqa and Palmyra," the Syrian Army commander said.Meanwhile, humanitarian convoys started to arrive in Deir ez-Zor for the first time since the siege was broken. For the past three years, locals have depended on air drops from a military air field controlled by one of the Syrian Army's brigades."People in Deir ez-Zor were on the brink of starvation. We were desperate for food and water to reach the city, that was all we wanted. And thank God, help has now arrived," a local man told RT."We cannot describe how relieved we are. People were dying," another resident among those queuing for food, water, and other vital supplies said.According to the Russian military, efforts are also being made to facilitate the return of refugees to their homes, as infrastructure is being restored in the areas freed from the terrorists. Moscow is actively participating to help the Syrians speed up the work to restore hospitals, schools, bakeries, as well as water and energy supplies.In June, IS controlled around a quarter of the country. But in the past three months, the terrorist group has lost around half of those territories. At the moment, it still partly holds the Deir ez-Zor province, as well as territories near Hama and Homs in western Syria.