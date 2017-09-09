Puppet Masters
Arizona state Rep Bob Thorpe slams McCain in op-ed piece
Andrew Kerr
Western Journalism
Tue, 05 Sep 2017 14:49 UTC
Western Journalism
Tue, 05 Sep 2017 14:49 UTC
Arizona state Rep. Bob Thorpe thinks Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., needs to show his constituents more respect.
"McCain is angry that Trump, just like President Obama before him, exercised his constitutional power in granting executive clemency to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio," Thorpe, who represents Arizona's 6th district, wrote in a Saturday op-ed for The Hill.
"Arizona's senior senator appears to have forgotten Obama's record-breaking 1,927 acts of clemency. He also seems to have ignored the fact that Arpaio was convicted for merely following state and federal laws when he turned illegal immigrants over to federal officials," Thorpe wrote.
Thorpe said Arpaio's misdemeanor conviction was the result of "a politically motivated show-trial in the Obama era."
Thorpe said he was willing to forgive McCain for "slandering" Arpaio. However, he said he was unable to forgive him for failing to "protect Americans from those who have not shown respect for the rule of U.S. laws."
"Remember Kate Steinle, Jamal Shaw, and so many others who have died at the hands of illegal immigrants," Thorpe wrote. "Please do not forget these murdered Americans, just as McCain has forgotten his 2016 campaign promise to 'build the danged fence.'"
McCain promised to "complete the danged fence" in a 2010 campaign ad.
Many Republicans have called out McCain for his failure to follow through on his 2010 promise to build a barrier between the U.S.-Mexico border.
"We're trying to remove the excuses for why (part of the border fence) hasn't been built," Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz. told The Arizona Republic in 2016. "You don't get to spend the first dollar on building yourselves a new building. You spend the first dollar on building the fence."
Thorpe also accused McCain of condemning the American people in July to "continued suffering" under Obamacare. McCain joined Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska to quash a "skinny" Obamacare repeal plan in the Senate.
"Just like his promise to build the 'danged fence,' his promise to repeal and replace the failing Obamacare appears to have only been hyperbolic campaign rhetoric," Thorpe wrote.
Thorpe urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., and other congressional leaders to heed President Abraham Lincoln's warning that "America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves."
"Congressmen who constantly grab headlines by attacking our Republican president and conservatives, and who are oblivious to the many campaign promises that got them elected, are destroying my constituents' confidence in our Republican Party," Thorpe wrote.
"The situation just might be enough to convince us that Lincoln was right," he added..
McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, completed his first round of chemotherapy three weeks ago, according to his daughter Meghan McCain. He will return to the Senate when it returns from its August recess this week.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )