Mt Ruapehu has experienced a huge snow dump
Winter's back up the mountain

Mt Ruapehu's Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields are both blanketed in snow thanks to around 80cm of fresh snow fall over the last three days. Snow fell as low as Chateau Tongariro in Whakapapa Village & large snowdrifts have buried ski racks next to the Knoll Ridge cafe up at the Whakapapa Ski Area.

The Turoa & Whakapapa operations teams have been working hard in blizzard conditions over the last few days, clearing snow and de-icing lift facilities.

Mt Ruapehu Marketing Manager Matt McIvor says, "We've had heavy snowfall to increase our snow bases which should make for epic skiing and snowboarding this spring season, which for us goes right until late October. While our new snowmaking machines are doing a superb job, a helping hand by Mother Nature is always welcomed."


Today more than 1,000 people headed up to Whakapapa to experience the mid-winter conditions with more snow in the forecast tomorrow.

Mt Ruapehu has also just released its Spring deals for both novice and experienced skiiers. Beginners receive 50% off any flexi-pass when purchasing a 3 or 4 - day learn to ski package. And everyone who purchases a 3-day flexi pass receives a free night skiing pass, and 2 night skiing passes with every 4 or 5-day flexi pass.

"The locals will tell you, spring is the best time to ski Mt Ruapehu, with springy snow conditions and longer days. There will be a lot of stoked skiers and riders up here once the weather clears and with our season running until October 23, there's still plenty of time to enjoy the mountain," Matt says.