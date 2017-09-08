© Jani Ylinampa
As our Sun begins its phase change into the Grand Solar Minimum, it will equalize its charge by releasing excess energy through X-Class flares. The X9.2 is the second X-Class flare in two months and with Earths magnetosphere reduced smaller flares have more of an effect electrically in our atmosphere. Now there are bending tails coming off of Red Sprites, Blue remnant plasma flashes above geomagnetic storms and a full intensification of electrification on our skies. This second X-Flare signals an intensity increase entering the grand solar minimum.


