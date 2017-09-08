© Reuters

Labour has accused the Tories of making an "unprecedented power grab" by trying to give its MPs control over all legislation and "rigging parliament" to defy the result of the general election.The move, revealed by HuffPost UK, would see Conservative MPs take extra seats on standing committees where the allocation of MPs would usually reflect the proportion of the parties elected to the House of Commons.Under rules introduced in 1995, the governing party must only be guaranteed a majority on committees as long as it has a parliamentary majority.However, under the new motion, Commons rules will be changed so that "where a committee has an odd number of members, the government shall have a majority."The motion continues: "Where a committee has an even number of members, the number of Government and Opposition members shall be equal, but this instruction shall not apply to the nomination of any public bill committee."It has sparked a furious backlash from Labour. Its leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted it was "an unprecedented attempt to rig parliament and grab power by a Conservative government with no majority and no mandate."Valerie Vaz, the shadow leader of the House, told HuffPost UK the move was "an unprecedented power grab by a minority government that lost its moral authority as well as its majority at the General Election."She added: "On Monday the government are seeing the power to change the law by ministerial edict, and on Tuesday they will try to sideline opposition in Parliament by rigging the committee system so that they are guaranteed a majority they didn't secure at the ballot box."The British people will not understand how having voted to deny the Conservatives a majority, the Tories can alter the rules of parliament to ensure they have one.The Commons will vote on the controversial motion on Tuesday.May is also under fire for plans to use the EU Withdrawal Bill to give ministers sweeping 'Henry VIII' powers beyond the scrutiny of MPs and peers.