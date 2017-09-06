UFO HQ? This is the famed Area 51 - a detachment of California's Edwards Air Force Base - located in the Nevada desert, seen through a high-powered telescope. The base is famously barred to all without top level security clearance.
A pair of intrepid explorers have taken fascinating new images of one of the most closely-guarded US Army Bases of all time: supposed alien prison Area 51.

Located out in the arid Nevada desert, Area 51 - a detachment of California's Edwards Air Force Base - was founded in 1955 to test the Lockheed U-2 reconnaissance plane.

Since then, however, it has become the subject of numerous UFO sightings and has become inextricably linked in the public's mind with captive aliens and government conspiracies.

Closed off to those without top-level security clearance, the site has largely remained a mystery - until now.

Amateur alien investigators Tim and Tracey Doyle, who run YouTube channel UFO Seekers, made the 8,000-foot-high hike to the top of Tikaboo Peak - 25 miles east of the site - and used a super-long-distance lens to record these images.


Take a peak: The base can only be seen from the top of a mountain peak across a wide valley. What look to be a water tower and several complexes are visible. Conspiracy theorists believe UFOs and live aliens are kept in the base.

Moving scenes: At one point a series of indistinct shapes (circled) - likely more cars - are seen moving around. The base has been used to test planes including the F-117 stealth bomber.