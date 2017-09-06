In this video, Tony Heller attacks the fake news. He also reviews and evaluates ten years of horrifically poor Arctic forecasts by top climate scientists from all over the world. Ends up by calling them snake-oil salesmen.Heller makes fun of the ridiculous predictions by so-called climate scientists about the Arctic melting, pointing out that leading experts from Canada, Norway and the United States were calling for an ice-free North Pole for the summer of 2008.These ridiculous predictions lead an explorer to try to kayak to the North Pole in 2008."All of their forecasts were dead wrong," says Heller. "These climate scientists don't know what they're talking about.""The fundamental problem is they believe carbon dioxide drives Arctic ice conditions. And it doesn't"Now, after Hurricane Harvey, they're saying that flooding is caused by a weakened jet stream, says Heller. But 10 years ago they were saying that drought is caused by a weakened jet stream.Climate scientists simply change their story to keep the scam alive. "It's all fake news."Needless to say, those scientists don't like Heller's evaluations very much.