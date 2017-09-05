© DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION



The Department of Conservation (DOC) is appealing for information after a 5-metre-long Gray's beaked whale had its beak sawed off.The dead whale washed up on a Greymouth, West Coast beach, a DOC statement said.It was believed the beak was illegally removed with a chainsaw on Saturday afternoon.It was an offence under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 to take whalebone or any other part of a marine mammal without a permit.DOC ranger Glen Newton said dead, rotting whales could carry diseases that contaminated skin and clothing."It is important not to touch dead whales and it is recommended to stay at least 5m away, and avoid walking in any sand and water that might be contaminated," he said.Anyone with information about the removal of the whale's beak was asked to call DOC's emergency number, 0800 36 24 68 (0800 DOCHOT).If a whale is spotted on a beach, Newton said people should contact DOC.According to online encyclopedia Te Ara, there are 11 species of beaked whales known to live in New Zealand waters, varying in length from about 3m to 13m.However, the chance of seeing any beaked whales in the water was "slight" as they were "enigmatic".Gray's, which were also known as the scamperdown whale, were the beaked whales that became stranded most often around New Zealand.