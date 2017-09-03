"In your firm's correspondence dated 4/4/17, it was requested to donate the recalled product to an animal shelter. FDA does not agree that analyzing individual units from recalled lots and finding those units negative for pentobarbital contamination provides sufficient assurance that the remaining units are not adulterated.

As can be observed in the samples collected by FDA, the pentobarbital contamination is not homogeneous throughout all units in a lot."2

Evanger's Publicly ADMITS It Planned to Donate the Recalled Product to Shelters

"We were approached by several shelters asking if we would be willing to donate recalled products that were tested as 100 percent safe and negative for pentobarbital. Before taking any action, we approached the FDA to ask if we could donate healthy batches of recalled product that were tested and safe.

We received the FDA's answer that each can of product listed in the recall must be disposed of per their instructions. Upon receiving the FDA's response, we complied 100 percent and began working with our distributors to have the product disposed of immediately."3

How Is It That Euthanized Animals Wind Up in 'Human-Grade' Dog Food?

"... The meat supplier Evanger's Pet Food purchased from was a dead animal carcass processor," writes Susan. "A company that removes dead animals from farms - including euthanized horses - and processes the meat from those dead animals for sale to pet food."6

Evanger's 'Human-Grade' Meat Supplier Doubles as a Dead Livestock Removal Operation

"Bailey Farms and Bailey Farms Stock Removal have the same exact logo, same physical address - they are the same company," Susan writes. "Bailey Farms is not a 'farm' at all. Bailey Farms turns out to be a dead animal processor. A company that picks up dead animals (cattle and horses) from area farms and processes meat from these animal carcasses into pet food meat - no matter why the animal died and no matter if the animal was euthanized."

It's Against Federal Law to Sell Meat From Dead/Non-Slaughtered and Euthanized Animals for Use in Pet Food

"CVM [Center for Veterinary Medicine] is aware of the sale of dead, dying, disabled, or diseased (4-D) animals to salvagers for use as animal food. Meat from these carcasses is boned and the meat is packaged or frozen without heat processing.

The raw, frozen meat is shipped for use by several industries, including pet food manufacturers, zoos, greyhound kennels, and mink ranches. This meat may present a potential health hazard to the animals that consume it and to the people who handle it.

Districts should conduct preliminary investigations only as follow-up to complaints or reports of injuries and should contact CVM before expending substantial resources."7

Protecting Your Furry Family Member From Poisoned Pet Food