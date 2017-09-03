© XtremChaseQuebec



The fall seems to be in a hurry to settle in Quebec, while some regions have already experienced, in the night from Thursday to Friday, their first fall of snow, particularly in the Laurentides wildlife Reserve.A few flakes fell on the road 175 as evidenced by the images captured by the hunter of storms Mathieu Bordage on the approach of the Stage, half-way between the Quebec region and the Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean.In the morning, the mercury ranged between 1 and 3 degrees, resulting in some snow showers, without, however, that it accumulates on the ground."This is not common, but this is not abnormal either, it is already seen. The month of September, it is autumn that is settling and we have less sun so the temperature difference increases between the nights become quite cold, and the days remain comfortable," said Amélie Bertrand, meteorologist at Environment Canada.In such conditions, the mountainous terrain are more likely to receive a few flakes.The record for snow in August for the sector dates back to 2009.According to Environment Canada meteorologist, if the temperatures cool off on the entire territory of quebec, they remain in the normal season.