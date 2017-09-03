Grey and cold in Lab West

© Zach Goudie



Cool temperatures, wet conditions and stubborn sea ice kept the swimsuits in people's closetsIf you live in Labrador, you might be feeling a bit sun-deprived now that Labour Day is just around the corner.Your feelings are justified. According to Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips,"Canadians love to complain about the weather, but boy, this summer people in Labrador may be doing it but they're not doing it without reason," he told CBC's Labrador Morning.It was also a summer for wearing sweaters,"It wasn't cold enough to snow in July but, my gosh, I think there were reports of snow," Phillips said. "It was almost as if there was nothing to remind you of summer-like weather."In Happy Valley-Goose Bay, in central Labrador, things were a little closer to normal,He says the weather was unsettled in the region all summer, with the temperature going above 25 degrees only 11 times."There was one day where the temperature roared up to 32.4 back on July 18," he said. "Well, gee, that was one day so I hope people were out drinking beer in their muscle shirts and tank tops, because that was it."The same was true along the coast, where Phillips said"I'm trying to scratch the surface to find something that was at least good about the weather, but hey, it was tough," he said.