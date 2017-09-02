With that in mind, here is a look at some of the most popular (and misleading) photographs that circulated in the wake of Hurricane Harvey:
Shark Swimming on the Highway?
debunked this photograph in 2011 during Hurricane Irene, when it was shared along with the claim that it was taken in Puerto Rico. It popped up again in 2015 after heavy rains in Texas, in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew hit Florida, and, of course, in August 2017 after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston.
This image, however, is actually a composite of at least two different photographs.
Obama Serves Flood Victims in Texas?
A 2015 photograph of President Obama ladling food onto a woman's plate was attached to a 2017 claim that it showed the former President helping with the rescue effort in Texas:
This image is real, but it wasn't taken in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. This picture was actually taken over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2015 at a homeless shelter in Washington.
The entire Obama family is in Texas right now serving meals to flood victims. Guess the trumps are too busy going on vacation or playing golf to bother. Do not be surprised when Texas goes blue Republicans. That day is coming soon traitors.
Houston Airport Flooded?
Although Houston's airports were flooded during Harvey, things weren't quite as bad as they appeared in this image:
could look like in a future dramatically affected by climate change:
Alligator on the Loose?What LaGuardia Airport could look like at high tide with 5 feet of sea level rise, an amount that could occur by 2100, according to some estimates.
A photograph purportedly showing an alligator on the streets of Houston was shared by journalist Katie Couric, but while it was taken in Houston, the alligator's appearance is not at all related to the August 2017 floods:
snapped in Fort Bend County by Chief Deputy Major Chad Norvell in April 2017. Couric later admitted that she had been "punked":
Harvey Loot crew?
An image purportedly showing a store that had been looted in Houston by the #HarveyLootCrew was also circulatedonline:
Huffington Post and shows a store that was looted after Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey in 2012:
Fleeing in a Fridge?Mega Aid Pharmacy: Items were scattered throughout the store, and workers had no idea where or how to begin cleanup.
A photograph showing three people using a refrigerator as a makeshift boat was also shared as if it were related to Hurricane Harvey:
April 2016 after heavy rains hit the Greenspoint area of Houston:
Trump Tweet?It was an area hit so hard that families had to escape their homes floating on air mattresses, dads carrying babies in bins, moms and babies riding in refrigerators and others too afraid to trudge through the water took help from strangers while waiting from aid from the City of Houston.
In addition to fake photographs, we also saw at least one fake tweet supposedly sent by President Trump:
timeline, nor is it included in any of the various databases which archive tweets deleted by the president. This fake tweet was most likely created with a "tweet generator" in an attempt to mock some of the president's genuine tweets (which some critics called "bombastic") about the hurricane. In fact, this fake tweet could be considered a more exaggerated version of the following (genuine) messages:
Hurricane Harvey?
Although most of the fake Hurricane Harvey photographs we encountered focused on the flood waters, we came across one that purportedly showed the storm as it approached the shore:
imageof Hurricane Isbell) and is possibly a digital creation.
