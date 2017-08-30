© Rosenberg Police Department
Since Tropical Storm Harvey began dumping unprecedented amounts of rain on Southeast Texas on Saturday, local and state officials have been warning people to stay off the roads.

On Sunday, police in Rosenberg shared another scary reminder - a photo of a massive sinkhole that opened on FM 762.

In the image, half of the road can be seen collapsing while water gushes from a pipe. The hole appears to be several feet deep and opens into an existing waterway on the northeast side of the 3900 block of FM 762.

The National Weather Service has said that Harvey is "unprecedented and all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced."

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is expected to produce 15 to 25 more inches of rain through Friday over the middle- and upper-Texas coast.

"Isolated storm totals may reach 50 inches in this region," the hurricane center said in a statement Sunday morning, Forecasters said the storms are producing "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" and that flash flooding emergencies remain in effect for parts of southeastern Texas.