In a harrowing video, an airplane was seen landing in Sochi, Russia, with three tornadoes right behind it.The infamous tornadoes of the Black Sea are known to be violentThe entire daring incident was caught on camera .The scene in Sochi was so intense that it allowed many to post photos and other videos on social media platforms.The situation could have been the other way round if it weren't for the pilot who took his aviation classes seriously.Nine flights were delayed due to harsh weather in the area, with other planes being diverted to airports in the nearby Russian cities of Anapa and Krasnodar, according to local newspaper Sochi Express.