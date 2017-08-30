What those lobbing criticism seem to have forgotten is that then-First Lady Michelle Obama was engaged in politicking while Hurricane Sandy pummeled the east coast. According to Townhall, the first lady sent out an email soliciting campaign donations in both North Carolina and Virginia:
From: Michelle Obama
Subject: I know we've asked a lot of you, but we're almost there
To:
Date: Monday, October 29, 2012, 7:44 PM
Friend -
There's still time to meet Barack and get two of the best seats in the house on Election Night. If you make a donation today, you'll be automatically entered to join us in Chicago for his big speech.
You'll be right in the middle of all the action on Election Night, and if Barack wins, you'll know you played an important part in making that happen and moving our country forward.
We'll fly you and a guest to Chicago, put you up in a hotel, and make sure you're right up front when Barack gives his speech.
What he'll say that night depends entirely on what we do right now.
I don't have to tell you, this election is close.
Barack needs you. Please chip in $5 or whatever you can today:
https://donate.barackobama.com/Election-Night
I know we ask a lot of you. Thank you for everything - we're almost there.
Michelle
Some social media users are saying that Michelle Obama was not even present with her husband following Hurricane Sandy and are criticizing the media for getting on Melania's case for her apparel, since she actually made the trip:
After Melania landed in Texas earlier today, she changed into tennis shoes, which should put an end to the criticism over her shoe choice.
Media blasts Melania Trump for wearing heels to Houston disaster zone. At least she WENT to support Hurricane victimsAfter First Lady Melania Trump appeared on TV Tuesday morning boarding the plane to visit flood victims in Texas, the left put her on blast for wearing high heels: