Trump visits flood-stricken Louisiana - Clinton can't be bothered going - Obama still playing golf
RT
Fri, 19 Aug 2016 16:02 UTC
The Red Cross said Thursday that it has served about 100,000 meals and snacks at shelters housing flood victims in several Louisiana parishes reeling from record rainfall that began about a week ago, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported. The relief organization said that it expects to spend about $30 million amid flood recovery efforts, adding that Louisiana flooding in the past week has triggered the largest Red Cross response in the US since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
"Thousands of people in Louisiana have lost everything they own and need our help now," said Brad Kieserman, the Red Cross' vice president of disaster services operations and logistics, according to CNN. At least 13 people have died in the flooding, while an estimated 40,000 homes have suffered at least some damage. More than 30,000 residents and 1,400 pets have been assisted in vacating flooded areas by the US Coast Guard, National Guard, emergency responders, and others.
"We can't get the right mix determined until we know more about the population that is affected," Edwards said. "When we have a better feel, we will know whether and how many manufactured housing units to order."
Flood waters in some areas have receded while water is rising in other spots, including southern Ascension Parish as well as St. James, Acadia, Jefferson Davis, and possibly St. John the Baptist, according to the Times-Picayune. A flood warning for the Baton Rouge area will continue through Friday afternoon. "As I've been saying for six days now, this is ongoing event," Edwards said Thursday during a news conference.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson visited the state on Thursday following a visit earlier in the week by Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Craig Fugate. About 950 FEMA workers are in Louisiana, with about 750 on the way, the Times-Picayune reported. More staff could arrive in the future, Johnson said.
President Obama is "closely monitoring the situation," Secretary Johnson said on Thursday amid some calls for the president to leave his vacation at Martha's Vineyard to visit Louisiana.
"When you are the chief executive of the US government, you can't be everywhere, including places you would like to be," Johnson said. Gov. Edwards, meanwhile, said that while the "president is welcome to visit whenever he wants to visit," he would prefer Obama wait to arrive in the state, as his security detail and motorcade could complicate relief efforts.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence are scheduled to tour flood damage on Friday. Richard Carbo, a spokesman for Gov. Edwards said Trump is welcome to visit, "but not for a photo-op," the Times-Picayune reported. Carbo added that Trump should "consider volunteering or making a sizable donation to the LA Flood Relief Fund to help the victims of this storm."
Comment: Hillary posted something on Facebook about the situation in Louisiana, while Obama is happy on holidays at Martha's Vineyard.
Meanwhile the Clinton campaign is going on and on about their imaginary 'Trump-Putin bromance'. Say what you want about Trump but, with this photo-op, he may just have won the 2016 US presidential elections.
One woman told Trump, "We knew you'd be here!" A man teared up with thankfulness.
Obama "closely monitoring situation
You're doing a great job, Brownie!
So what do you mean by this fly by night comment, has he produced all this dissent among the people of color The land of "Freedom and Democracy.
As for Trump he does show a face of humanity, in this instance, something that is lacking in the neocon structure that Killary enbraces.
Obama cant be reelected
it's best for him to just sit back and take yet another vacation when he has less than four months to go before he can vacation as much as he wants. Just another illustration of how little obama and clinton care about anyone in their own country.
Joan
the quote scarlett cited was what Junior said about the FEMA director Mike Brown who failed miserably to address the situation during Katrina. It had nothing to do with skin color and everything to do with the Director's name being Brown, and Jr being clueless about the bad job he was doing.
sbc
Obama was asked to wait before he came to survey the damage because he would disrupt things too much by LA's governor.
I read that he did make a donation to some group working in the area, he also brought a bunch of food and water, I think he had it trucked in? He didn't ask for state police or the military to escort him around like others do. Not surprised that this isn't getting any AirPlay in the Lamestream media.
Is there a new guard in neocon land? If Kissinger is not in agreement with all of current goings on I have to wonder. I know I am off topic here a bit, but did the original coup makers have a coup of their own putting them out of power?
As much as I dislike Trump at least he calls things as he sees them. Obama is the founder of ISIS. While it could have been articulated better he hit the nail on the head.
Killary "can't be bothered" to go to Louisiana. Oh be realistic, she can barely make it to the front door unassisted.
Jeh Johnson sure is a black face in a High Place who plays favoritism with the Mullatonocchio who Appointed Him.
Obama is closely finding opportunities to Shill Publicity Stunts as a Commie-unity Activist.
Hillary has a Zombie meets Abby-Normal Brain by now since that Diagnosis of It's Kinda Alzheimers, kinda Parkinsons, with a dash Spongiform Encephalits on her Brain causing fits of Coughing and Sudden Onset Narcolepsy or was that another stroke?
