"I had never seen anything like it before. It really caught my eye. It went on for quite some time before flying off into the distance towards Longleat."
The UFO was spotted and recorded by Jeremy Le Fevre from his home in Frome, Somerset, which is near Warminster, Wiltshire Both towns are near Longleat where Le Fevre claimed the UFO disappeared to. It's also near Cley Hill where a strange crop circle appeared recently. Le Fevre gave his thoughts on what the UFO might have been.
"It was emitting green and red colours. It looked to me like it could have been fireworks attached to a drone. It's still very much unidentified though."Many who watched the video noticed its resemblance and close proximity to a UFO reported in June. That one was eventually proven to be lights emitted by a stunt plane belonging to the night air-display acrobatics group AeroSparx which is based nearby and performs nighttime shows using planes with fireworks attached to their wingtips. It's highly likely that the latest UFO is another Identified AeroSparx Object.
Or is it?
Warminster's spot on the UFO Capital list dates back to Christmas Day, 1964, when a mysterious explosion shook the town. Arthur Shuttlewood described it in his book, The Warminster Mystery:
"The air was brazenly filled with a menacing sound. Sudden vibrations came overhead, chilling in intensity. They tore the quiet atmosphere to raucous rags and descended upon her savagely. Shockwaves pounded at her head, neck and shoulders."Read the remainder of the article here.
