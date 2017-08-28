© REUTERS/ Tyrone Siu
Tropical storm Pakhar leaves one man dead and 62 injured in China's autonomous territory of Hong Kong.

One man was killed, 62 were injured as severe tropical storm Pakhar descended on China's autonomous territory of Hong Kong, local media reported.

The storm hit Hong Kong and Macau on Sunday, with Macau officials reporting eight people with minor injuries, according to the newspaper South China Morning Post.

Macau reportedly canceled 33 flight departures and 32 arrivals, while in Hong Kong 677 flights were either canceled or delayed on Sunday.

Macau was recently ravaged by Typhoon Hato, which struck the resort city on Wednesday, killing 10 people and injuring more than 200.