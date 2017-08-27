Two boys from Jubu village of Dudhkaushika rural municipality have died after being struck with lightning.

Sandip Tamang, 14, and Indra Bahadur Tamang, 10, were killed in the lightning that occurred Saturday afternoon, informed a local Bhanubhakta Upadhyay.

Similarly, the lightning injured 35 year old Arjun Tamang from the same locality, said Police Inspector at Jubu Sukepokhari, Hari Khadka.