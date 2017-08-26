© IGPEN
Lava flows on Reventador's SE and SW flanks. COPETE infrared webcam.
The activity at the volcano has picked up recently. Lava has been overspilling the summit crater and generating several short, viscous lava flows and incandescent avalanches that have been descending the flanks of the volcano.

Although the volcano has been in more or less continuous activity like this for years, an increase of activity could be noted already during late June and early July this year, when at least one new lava flows was emplaced on the east-northeastern flank, producing a peak in heat emission visible on satellite data.

Recently, at least two lava flows have been active on the south-south-western and southern slopes, each several hundred meter long. Incandescent lava avalanches also have been occurring on the northeastern side and much of the volcano's feet are covered with hot debris from these avalanches..

© Mirova
Thermal signal from Reventador showing continuous activity with peaks in late June / early July
Explosive activity also accompanies the eruption: generally mild, but sometimes moderate explosions occur at the summit, releasing accumulated gasses in conduit where fresh magma rises slowly.

The current activity, as long as it remains mild to moderate, poses no significant danger to infrastructure or people as the volcano is located in a very remote area and has no nearby villages at threat.