This one is a doozyThe Russia-baiting industry is still firing on all cylinders in the USA-At least the usual tub-thumpers have been unusually quiet the past couple of weeks.Nonetheless,so a few days ago MSNBC managed to jam it into the hysteria over Charlottesville.The obliging tool, one of the most egregious performers cashing in on this ugly show, was Malcolm Nance, a former military expert on Russian espionage, or so he claims.He's written a whole book about it called: The Plot to Hack America: How Putin's Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election. The book has its very own exhaustive Wikileaks page.Let's listen in on what passes for 'expert' opinion on MSNBC:He even manages to insinuate that congressman Dana Rohrabacher is just a useful idiot for 'Russian Intelligence' because of his recent meeting with Julian Assange.Other deep state outlets are singing from the same songbook - what a coincidence! Newsweek recently ran this headline: Charlottesville's Alt-Right Leaders have a Passion for Vladimir Putin Here is a tweet Nance has since deleted, urging ISIS to bomb Trump properties in Istanbul, Turkey. QED