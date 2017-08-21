© Maksim Blinov / Sputnik
Moscow has selected Anatoly Antonov, a career diplomat specializing in defense and security issues, as its next ambassador in Washington. Antonov replaces Sergey Kislyak, who was painted as a shadowy spymaster by those targeting the Trump administration.

"According to the President's decree, Anatoly Antonov is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States and the permanent observer of the Russian Federation at the Organization of American States in Washington," the statement on the Russian presidential website reads.

Antonov is presently Russia's deputy foreign minister.