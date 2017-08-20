© Charles Platiau / Reuters

The train station in the French city of Nimes was evacuated late Saturday due to the presence of up to three armed people in the building, local media reported.Police ordered commuters to rapidly leave the train station at around 21:15 local time, the Midi Libre newspaper reported.The Prefect du Gard said on Twitter that it "confirms the absence of shooting in Nimes station."A man has been later arrested at the train station with no shots fired, Midi Libre reported.The paper added, that according to its sources, the man's weapon was possibly fake.Earlier on Saturday, Nimes hosted the opening stage of the Spanish cycling race the Vuelta a Espana.