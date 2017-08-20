Three persons today were killed and six football lovers seriously injured after lightning struck them at Tetulia under the jurisdiction of Sonardih police station in Dhanbad district, police said.Tetulia is around 30 km away from Dhanbad and victims were watching a semi-final match of a football tournament at Tetulia Khel Maidan whena police officer said.The deceased were identified as Gopi Bhuiya (16), Akash Kumar (19) and Ashim Ansari (32), the officer said.The injured were identified as Sanjay Bhuiya, Pramod Kumar, Shankar kumar, Ritik Kumar and Saurabh Rajwar, he said.They were admitted to Nichitpur nursing home, he added.Eye witnesses said people on the ground panicked after the lightening strike.Dhulu Mahto, MLA of Baghmara, Officer-in-charge of Sonardih police station RS Sharma and Officer-in-charge of Katras Police station Sushma Kumari went to the nursing home.Mahto said he would talk to the chief minister for immediate payment of compensation to the families of the deceased persons.