The Romans never liked the dictum we constantly hear from the wise men of our day, that time will take care of things. - Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince

"Unite the Right" is expected to draw a broad spectrum of far-right extremist groups - from immigration foes to anti-Semitic bigots, neo-Confederates, Proud Boys, Patriot and militia types, outlaw bikers, swastika-wearing neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Ku Klux Klan members - all of whom seem emboldened by the Trump presidency.

At a regional and national level, [Antifascist Action] actions were mainly based around countering known - or intelligence-indicated - fascist mobilizations. [...] These militant AFA mobilizations had the desired effect - the fascists were stopped.

"In the past year, Antifa groups have become active across the United States, employing a variety of methods to disrupt demonstrations"

What is American democracy?

Freedom in capitalist society always remains about the same as it was in the ancient Greek republics: freedom for the slave-owners.

[It] is fair to say [...] that ancient Greece was a "slave dependent society" [that] were so essential to the economy; and they became so thoroughly embedded into the every day life and values of the society that without slavery, ancient Greek civilization could not have existed in the manner it did. In Classical Athens [...] there were around 120,000 slaves [who] comprised over a third of the total population and outnumbered adult male citizens by three to one.

The architects of the first democracies of the modern era, post-revolutionary France and the United States, claimed a line of descent from classical Greek demokratia - 'government of the people by the people for the people', as Abraham Lincoln put it.

"Slavery therefore has been universal in the beginnings of society, and the love of dominion and authority over others will probably make it perpetual"

Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

What is the primary source of conflict between the Left and Right?

At a certain stage of their development, the material productive forces of society come into conflict with the existing relations of production [which] turn into their fetters.

[If] the inhabitants are not dispersed or driven into quarreling factions, they will never forget the former government or order of things, and will quickly revert to it at every opportunity [...] in republics, there is more vitality, more hatred, and more desire for revenge. The memory of former freedom simply will not leave the people in peace.

[The] number of actual slaveholders in the South of the Union does not amount to more than three hundred thousand, a narrow oligarchy that is confronted with many millions of so-called poor whites, whose numbers have been constantly growing through concentration of landed property and whose condition is only to be compared with that of the Roman plebeians in the period of Rome's extreme decline.

Only by acquisition and the prospect of acquisition of new Territories, as well as by filibustering expeditions, is it possible to square the interests of these poor whites with those of the slaveholders, to give their restless thirst for action a harmless direction and to tame them with the prospect of one day becoming slaveholders themselves.

We have said that there could not have been Social-Democratic consciousness among the workers. It would have to be brought to them from without. The history of all countries shows that the working class, exclusively by its own effort, is able to develop only trade union consciousness, i.e., the conviction that it is necessary to combine in unions, fight the employers, and strive to compel the government to pass necessary labor legislation, etc.

- Fascism = dictatorship of the corporation, withers away the public wealth, establishes the primacy of private industrial and finance capital.



- Nazism = dictatorship of an ethnicity, withers away other ethnicities, establishes a dominant nation-state.



- Communism = dictatorship of the proletariat, withers away class antagonisms and private wealth, establishes a classless workers' society.



- Democracy = dictatorship of the majority, withers away Federal dictatorship, establishes an liberal bourgeois society.

Mussolini, a revolutionary socialist, founded Fascism in 1919 as an alternative revolutionary movement of the Left: The First World War had made him, and many other European Socialists, realize an essential truth: People are more loyal to their country than their class.

'Naturally there is no such thing as a pure race, not even a Jewish one ... Race: it is a sentiment, not a reality, it is 95% sentiment. I don't believe that it is possible to prove biologically that a race is more or less pure ...Anti-Semitism does not exist in Italy. The Jews have behaved well as citizens, and as soldiers, they have fought courageously.'

The Communists' proper tactics should consist in utilizing these vacillations, not ignoring them; utilizing [these] calls for concessions to elements that are turning towards the proletariat [...] in addition to fighting those who turn towards the bourgeoisie [...] This is a lengthy process, and the hasty "decision" - "No compromises, no maneuvers" - can only prejudice the strengthening of the revolutionary proletariat's influence and the enlargement of its forces.

Of course, to very young and inexperienced revolutionaries, as well as to petty-bourgeois revolutionaries of even very respectable age and great experience, it seems extremely "dangerous", incomprehensible and wrong to "permit compromises".

Potential Outcomes

"a 'Red Queen Effect' [...] without gaining the advantage over their rivals or making any gain-that is, they all lost in comparison with what they might have had in the absence of conflict."