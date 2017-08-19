Society's Child
'Free speech rally' & counter protest kick off in Boston, Mass
Sat, 19 Aug 2017 15:55 UTC
The rally is being staged by the Boston Free Speech Movement, which has distanced itself from far-right groups, stating that it is "dedicated to peaceful rallies" and is "in no way affiliated with the Charlottesville rally," which turned deadly a week ago.
Counter-protesters said the Free Speech Rally accommodates "white supremacists," before the demonstration even began, and called for it to be opposed.
"White Nationalists are converging on Boston Common to reinforce their white supremacist ideology and attempt to intimidate queer and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, POC) communities," a statement on the counter-protest Facebook page reads.
"Make no mistake: we do not welcome any hate groups to Boston and we reject their message," Mayor Marty Walsh said. Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker also said that extremist violence would not be tolerated.
Around 500 police officers, both uniformed and plainclothes, have been deployed to the streets to prevent possible clashes between the groups, according to Police Commissioner William Evan. Security is tight, as marchers are prohibited from bringing placards on sticks or flags on poles, since they could be used as weapons.
"We recommend everyone stay away from the Boston Common if possible. We believe in tolerance, unity, and equality, and urge everyone to stay safe and respect our City," the advisory reads.
The rally and counter-rally are taking place a week after the events in Charlottesville, where a 'Unite the Right' white supremacist rally and counter-protests resulted in violent clashes. One person was killed and nineteen injured in a car rampage, when suspect James Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. The incident triggered nation-wide protests against right-wingers, and triggered or sped up the dismantling of Confederate monuments in a number of cities.
Comment: See also: ACLU no longer supports hate groups 'armed to the teeth' with guns and weapons during rallies
If you're submitting budget proposals for a law enforcement agency, or for an intelligence agency, you're not going to submit the proposal that 'We won the war on terror and everything's great,' cause the first thing that's gonna happen is your budget's gonna be cut in half. You know, it's my opposite of Jesse Jackson's 'Keep Hope Alive' - it's 'Keep Fear Alive.' Keep it alive."
